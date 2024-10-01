Those who signed up to the “Walk This Way” fundraiser which was held on Friday, September 20, could choose to walk barefoot over 10ft of Lego bricks, smashed glass or hot burning coals - or brave all three.

The event, which took place in the hospice grounds – hosted by FireWalk Events – raised a total of £ 12,163.89 for the children looked after by the Chorley charity.

A lively crowd of 103 took part including two clinical support workers from Derian House – Heather Skinner and Chantal Porter. The duo completed all three walks in fancy dress, with Heather sporting a banana costume and Chantal dressed as a Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottle.

Also among the daring participants was 87-year-old great-grandad, Bill Woodcock from Wigan who successfully crossed a bed of burning coals to cheers from the crowds.

Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Well done to everyone who came along to walk across fire, glass or Lego, or all three in our brand new event, Walk This Way.”

Take a look at some spectacular pictures.

Daredevils across Lancashire come together to brave obstacle course

Walk This Way fundraiser for Derian House 87-year-old great-grandad Bill Woodcock who successfully crossed a bed of burning coals to cheers from the crowds.

Walk This Way fundraiser for Derian House

Walk This Way fundraiser for Derian House Banana ketchup anyone?