11 pictures as residents enjoyed the Christmas Tree Festival at St Leonard’s Church in Penwortham
The public and local organisations came together to decorate a multitude of Christmas trees to create some festive cheer in Penwortham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 19:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 19:53 GMT
St Leonard’s Christmas Tree Festival sparkled once again this year, with 26 tree decorated in total. Picture is Hayley Hughes. Photo: Michelle Adamson
The festival throughout Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26. Pictured is Krista Reynolds from Diggy Sticks Woodland Centre CIC in Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Jeanette Smith with the tree created by Middleforth C of E Primary School. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Martin Meadows, Chloe Croft and one-year-old Elodie admire the trees. Photo: Michelle Adamson