11 pictures as residents enjoyed the Christmas Tree Festival at St Leonard’s Church in Penwortham

The public and local organisations came together to decorate a multitude of Christmas trees to create some festive cheer in Penwortham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 19:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 19:53 GMT

These were the scenes:

St Leonard’s Christmas Tree Festival sparkled once again this year, with 26 tree decorated in total. Picture is Hayley Hughes.

St Leonard’s Christmas Tree Festival sparkled once again this year, with 26 tree decorated in total. Picture is Hayley Hughes. Photo: Michelle Adamson

The festival throughout Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26. Pictured is Krista Reynolds from Diggy Sticks Woodland Centre CIC in Preston.

The festival throughout Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26. Pictured is Krista Reynolds from Diggy Sticks Woodland Centre CIC in Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Jeanette Smith with the tree created by Middleforth C of E Primary School.

Jeanette Smith with the tree created by Middleforth C of E Primary School. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Martin Meadows, Chloe Croft and one-year-old Elodie admire the trees.

Martin Meadows, Chloe Croft and one-year-old Elodie admire the trees. Photo: Michelle Adamson

