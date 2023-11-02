News you can trust since 1886
11 pictures as fans of Irish rock band Inhaler queued outside Winter Gardens for ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’

A queue formed outside Blackpool’s Winter Gardens as fans eagerly awaited a world famous rock band.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 18:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:55 GMT

Irish indie band Inhaler brought their extensive ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’ to Blackpool on Thursday night (October 2).

Fans began queuing outside of Winter Gardens at 3am to snatch a good spot at the eagerly-anticipated show.

We sent a photographer down to capture the scenes:

Inhaler have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises.

Their album made it to number two in the UK Album Charts and number one in the Irish Albums Chart.

Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.

Fans began queuing at 3am for Inhaler’s performance at the Empress Ballroom.

