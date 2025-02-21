Exclusive private hire dog soft play centre Soft Paws, located at 10 Old Hall Farm Business Park, Unist, Crowland Street in Southport, has opened its doors to all types of four-legged friends.

Karl Diamond, who owns Retro Bar in Southport and No 6 wine bar in Formby, is a massive dog lover. However, when his own three-year-old black Labrador Hugo became reactive to other dogs on a lead, he decided launch Soft Paws for somewhere his furry friend could run around and have stress-free fun.

He said: “I established Soft Paws inspired by my partner's idea, and implemented it to address my experience with a reactive dog.

"We never anticipated the significant success it would achieve, but we are thrilled with the outcome. My background is in nightlife, specifically owning bars and nightclubs, which is quite different from working with animals, yet there are similarities in handling people and pets.”

The doggy play centre operates from 9am to 8pm every day and welcome all dog breeds, including XL Bullies, who are not required to wear muzzles inside.

The facility is private hire, ensuring that only you and your furry friends are present, allowing them to play freely.

Karl added: “Since opening, we've had a few celebrities visit, and even some television filming has taken place, set to air soon.

“Overall, it has been an exciting beginning for this new business, and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

If you would like to make a booking click HERE.

Take a look at some of the fantastic pics.

