The WellPaws launch party was recently held at BrewDog in Manchester.

11 fabulous pics as Former Burnley FC player hosts launch party for WellPaws with BrewDog DogHouse in Manchester

By Emma Downey
Published 13th May 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Manchester city centre was pup-ulated with four-legged friends and their owners recently to celebrate the launch of a new pet wellness firm.

WellPaws, the innovative pet wellness brand founded by ex-premiership footballer Neil Yadolahi, has launched its much-anticipated range of supplements, designed to keep even the fussiest of cats and dogs happy and healthy has finally launched.

WellPaws was created from Neil’s personal experience. When his beloved dog, Alfie, began suffering from chronic joint pain in 2017, Neil became determined to find a way to help.

Seeing Alfie’s incredible improvement after using the right supplements ignited a passion to help other pets across the UK, and globally, and therefore WellPaws was born.

The launch party was held at the BrewDog DogHouse,18-20 Fountain Street, from 10am-1pm, on Saturday, April 26, with a fun day of freebies and furry friends.

Take a look at some paw-some pics from the event.

Pictured at the WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester.

1. WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester

Pictured at the WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester. Photo: WellPaws

Security was tight on the day.

2. WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester

Security was tight on the day. Photo: WellPaws

'No ticket, no entry'.

3. WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester

'No ticket, no entry'. Photo: WellPaws

Some of the WellPaws supplements on offer to suit all dogs.

4. WellPaws launch party at BrewDog in Manchester

Some of the WellPaws supplements on offer to suit all dogs. Photo: WellPaws

