WellPaws, the innovative pet wellness brand founded by ex-premiership footballer Neil Yadolahi, has launched its much-anticipated range of supplements, designed to keep even the fussiest of cats and dogs happy and healthy has finally launched.

WellPaws was created from Neil’s personal experience. When his beloved dog, Alfie, began suffering from chronic joint pain in 2017, Neil became determined to find a way to help.

Seeing Alfie’s incredible improvement after using the right supplements ignited a passion to help other pets across the UK, and globally, and therefore WellPaws was born.

The launch party was held at the BrewDog DogHouse,18-20 Fountain Street, from 10am-1pm, on Saturday, April 26, with a fun day of freebies and furry friends.

Take a look at some paw-some pics from the event.

