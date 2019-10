To actually free up time to chill out working parents are spending an average of £167 on things like cleaners, taxis, food delivers and ironing services...but there may be cheaper and easier ways. Comedian and mum of two Lucy Porter takes a lighter look at how weary parents may be able to claw back some much needed downtime.

1. Lower your standards of cleanliness Lower your standards of cleanliness, a little bit of dirt is good for children, and that grubby faced Victorian chimney-sweeping urchin look is very cute. You can pretend theyre extras in Peaky Blinders. other Buy a Photo

2. Lower your standards of tidiness Lower your standards of tidiness - if all your clothes are in the washing basket or on the floor, it will look like youve thoroughly Marie Kondod your wardrobe and drawers. other Buy a Photo

3. Create a homework black market Create a homework black market with parents in the year above at school so they can hand on their lovingly made Viking longboats and Iron Age roundhouses. other Buy a Photo

4. Embrace Rewilding Embrace the concept of Rewilding. Not weeding or mowing your lawn is actually saving the planet, honest. other Buy a Photo

