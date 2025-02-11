A top Lancashire bar has announced an exciting revamp of it’s food menu.

Lime Bar Lounge in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, has teamed up with street food aficionado’s Chamo, to offer a new range of South American style bites.

Chamo, which has a restaurant in Moor Lane as well as at Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market, took over the kitchens last week and they’re already getting rave reviews from customers.

A spokesman for Lime Bar said: “We are super excited to announce that Chamo are now working with us and will be serving food every day and night. From Thursday, February 6, we will be bringing you South American-style tacos, sandwiches, loaded fries, small plate dessers and much more. A new food offering to Penwortham. Chamo’s diverse menu also caters to vegan ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

The food will be served from midday till late.

Chamo’s story

Chamo opened in Moor Lane in 2023, founded by friends Junaid Bangi, Jamil Bangi, and Sam Kitson, who wanted to introduce something truly distinctive to their hometown creating a place they too would love to visit. Their menu is famed for its ‘arepa’ – cornmeal patties generously stuffed with succulent pulled meats, homemade sauces, and crisp salads.