Penwortham woman's hopes to reunite 30-year-old diary with owner

A woman is seeking to reunite a 30-year-old diary found at her home with its owner.

Michelle McCue thinks the five-year diary – from the 1980s – could have many cherished memories and that whoever it belongs to would love to have it back. It was discovered by her father Charles McCue in a suspended ceiling at her home on Hawkhurst Road, Penwortham.

The pocket-sized, five-year diary has a cream cover.

On the front is a picture of a long red haired girl in a blue dress, sat on a pink chair at a round desk, with two birds either side of her.

The picture has a gold braided border around it and the diary has a brass-like clasp.

In the front of the diary it states in black print ‘The Property Of’, with, handwritten in blue ink underneath, ‘Brigid Pui Sedgwick St Preston Lancs ’.

One entry to the diary – dated April 15, 1981, reads: “Went down to fair on Moor Park tonight with Joanne.

“Sharon rang me up and I’m going with her tomnorrow”.

Michelle, 55, has retired from Lancashire Constabulary for whom she worked for more than 30 years – her last position being in the prosecutions department based at Leyland.

She is leaving the UK behind and moving to Spain on Friday where she has bought a property near Alicante.

Michelle said: “My father and his friend were doing some DIY work at my house. I was away in Spain again at the time he sent me a text with photos saying ‘look what we’ve found’.”

Michelle has tried searching the name Pui on Facebook and on the internet in an effort to find the owner, but has not been able to trace anyone.

And she said she did not want to go door knocking on Sedgwick Street as it might “scare” someone, and anyway, she thought there would not be anybody still living there.