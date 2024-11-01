A children’s playground is to get a £200,000 revamp.

South Ribble Borough Council’s Cabinet have agreed the investment into the refurbishment of the toddler and junior play areas of the Riverside Play area in Penwortham.

The play area is just one of a raft of play areas which are seeing improvements under the council’s capital programme of works.

What’s happening?

The Riverside Play Area will be fully refurbished providing a “modern and inclusive” playground for toddlers and juniors. Alongside the play area, the Environment Agency is creating a new water meadow and open space as part of their flood management scheme in the area.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said: “We’re delighted to bring forward another play area refurbishment. Play is so important for children’s health, and as a council we are determined to ensure that all children across the borough have access to high quality play and recreational facilities.

“Investing in our play areas allows us to support our communities to come together and access to quality play areas is known to be a factor in reducing anti-social behaviour. Along with the newly installed water meadow by the Environment Agency, the area is truly set to be beautiful addition to the borough.”

Ensuring that all projects undertaken by the council give back to the community, appointed contractor Kompan, has agreed as part of the contract to:

use local suppliers where possible (with £20,000 expected to be invested back into Central Lancashire)

seek to reduce their carbon footprint as far as possible with an emphasis on the use of recycled materials within the play equipment

pay its staff a real Living Wage

visit local schools and to donate £250 to a local community group or charity

Councillor Tomlinson added: “It’s brilliant that we can ensure that all our developments, large or small, give back to our community, supporting people and boosting our local economy. I look forward to this scheme progressing.”

Since 2020, South Ribble Borough Council has invested £2m to update and refurbish 13 play areas across the borough with further playgrounds set for refurbishment next year starting with Tardy Gate Play Area in Lostock Hall in the spring.