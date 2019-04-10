Penwortham man to take on London Marathon for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A father-of-one is undertaking his first marathon challenge on behalf of sight loss charity Galloway’s.

Steven Millington, of Penwortham, was moved to raise money and run for Galloway’s in the Virgin London Marathon on April 28 after he heard about the charity’s work supporting blind and partially sighted people in the area.

The 44-year-old project manager said: “I have always known about Galloway’s as it’s my local charity.

“My wife saw a post on social media asking for runners to run for Galloway’s and I thought it would be an excellent way to support a local charity.

“I was aware that Galloway’s helped visually impaired people in the area, but I had no idea just how far that went.

“At a recent meeting with the CEO, I was told about the emotional support that Galloway’s offers to people who are new to sight loss and in real need.

“It’s good to know that there is a charity out there that can help people understand that sight loss is not the end - that life does carry on.

“I’m just so very proud to be able to undertake this challenge on behalf of Galloway’s.”

Galloway’s CEO, Stuart Clayton, said: “I am always humbled when I hear about the wonderful support we receive from our local community.

“Without their fund-raising activities, we would not be able to continue to work with blind and partially sighted people in the area.

“Steven has undertaken a tremendous challenge on behalf of Galloway’s, and I am personally so very grateful to him and all of our runners.

“Having run the marathon, I know first-hand the amount of time, effort and dedication that goes into completing and preparing for those 26.2 miles.

“I wish Steven, and all our runners, the very best of luck in the marathon. I know it will be a hugely rewarding and enjoyable experience for them.”

To support Galloway’s and sponsor Steve on his run visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StevenMillington

For more advice or information visit www.galloways.org.uk.