LEP reader Mrs B Williams of Ashton on Ribble sent in this picture taken at Penwortham Gala around 1988 showing local childen riding on one of the floatsplaceholder image
LEP reader Mrs B Williams of Ashton on Ribble sent in this picture taken at Penwortham Gala around 1988 showing local childen riding on one of the floats | B Williams

Penwortham Gala: Everything you need to know about this weekend's event & and 20 pictures through the years

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

Penwortham Gala is back this weekend.

The annual event, which combines a procession and family events on Hurst Grange Park, runs throughout the weekend of June 14 and 15.

Where and when?

The procession starts at 12pm on Saturday on Marshalls Brow, and runs along Pope Lane, Cop Lane and Liverpool Road, before looping around and finishing in Hurst Grange Park.

Times

Stalls and events, including a fairground, performances, tombola, stalls, a church service and music , will run on Hurst Grange Park from 12pm-10pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess.

1. Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess.

Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess. | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade.

2. Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade.

Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. | NW Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession.

3. Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession.

Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession. | Godfrey Birtill Photo: Godfrey Birtill

Photo Sales
Members of Choco-Lotty in 2010.

4. Members of Choco-Lotty in 2010.

Members of Choco-Lotty in 2010. | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MusicSouth RibbleCommunitySchoolsChurches
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice