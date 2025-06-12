The annual event, which combines a procession and family events on Hurst Grange Park, runs throughout the weekend of June 14 and 15.
The procession starts at 12pm on Saturday on Marshalls Brow, and runs along Pope Lane, Cop Lane and Liverpool Road, before looping around and finishing in Hurst Grange Park.
Stalls and events, including a fairground, performances, tombola, stalls, a church service and music , will run on Hurst Grange Park from 12pm-10pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.
1. Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess.
Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess. | NW Photo: NW
2. Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade.
Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. | NW Photo: Neil Cross
3. Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession.
Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession. | Godfrey Birtill Photo: Godfrey Birtill
4. Members of Choco-Lotty in 2010.
Members of Choco-Lotty in 2010. | NW Photo: NW
