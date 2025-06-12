The annual event, which combines a procession and family events on Hurst Grange Park, runs throughout the weekend of June 14 and 15.

Where and when?

The procession starts at 12pm on Saturday on Marshalls Brow, and runs along Pope Lane, Cop Lane and Liverpool Road, before looping around and finishing in Hurst Grange Park.

Times

Stalls and events, including a fairground, performances, tombola, stalls, a church service and music , will run on Hurst Grange Park from 12pm-10pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

1 . Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess. Penwortham Gala Queen Donna Dibble, 14, with attendents Chelsea Betts, 7, left, Sarah Webb, 7, and Sara Creeney, 9, the new princess. | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. | NW Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession. Penwortham Brownies dressed as dalmations for the 1997 procession. | Godfrey Birtill Photo: Godfrey Birtill Photo Sales