Penwortham dad rides 288 miles on folding bike for Parkinson's UK

How far can one man go on a little folding bike?

Almost 300 miles it seems as Martin Bond, has cycled more than 288 miles from his home in Penwortham to work at Royal Preston Hospital, Fulwood, over the course of a month to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Martin Bond on his folding bike called Betty

The 43-year-old was inspired to support the charity as his dad, Ian, of Little Hoole, was diagnosed with the illness 15 years ago.

As Martin is an avid cyclist, he decided to make things a bit trickier by using a one-speed folding bike, called Betty.

He said: “I have done a few sponsored bike rides in the past and I wanted to do something a bit different by doing it on a folding bike.

“My dad struggles with his Parkinson’s as he freezes sometimes and struggles to walk, so this was my way of making the cycle ride harder. It was also good fun.

“I cycled 288 miles, mainly to work and back. It would normally take me 20 minutes to cycle to work, but the folding bike slowed me a bit to half an hour.

“Any chance to cycle, I was on the bike, as I cycled to the shop. I also completed my challenge by riding to Twin Lakes Cycling Cafe in Croston, as well as going to Deepdale, where my dad and I are season tickets holders for PNE.

“He watches the matches regularly, in his mobility scooter. My son also watches with us, so there is three generations all supporting our home team.”

Martin, who is a project manager for Macmillan, has now raised more than £900 for Parkinson’s UK.

He added: “I only wanted to raise £100, so I am amazed and really touched about how much I was able to raise. My dad is proud of what I have done.”

To make a donation visit https://time-to-tour-2018.everydayhero.com/uk/martin