Penwortham boy sells 100 CDs to raise money for The Baby Beat Appeal in Preston

A talented young singer has raised £300 for Baby Beat by selling CDs of himself singing his favourite song.

Alfie Prout, of Penwortham, has spent the past two years promoting and flogging his cover version of The Writings on The Wall by Sam Smith.

He wanted all proceeds to go to The Baby Beat Appeal at Royal Preston Hospital, as it was a charity close to his family’s heart, as his grandma, Diane Prout, had suffered two miscarriages and also worked at Fulwood Hall Hospital.

And now, after selling 100 copies, the 11-year-old has presented a cheque to staff at Royal Preston Hospital’s Baby Beat Appeal, which provides funding for the two maternity units and neo-natal intensive care unit which are part of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Alfie, who attends Penwortham Priory Academy, said: “I enjoy singing. I sang at my grandparents’ 50th anniversary and they wanted me to put it onto a CD. I then wanted to raise money for charity.

“I chose Baby Beat as I wanted to help raise funds for babies on the neonatal unit.”

Diane said: “Alfie was only nine when he recorded the CD. He has not taken a single penny from it as he wanted it all to go to charity.

“It is such a wonderful thing to do. He loves doing things for charity. He is now hoping to record another CD and this time do it for an Alzheimer’s charity.”

Alfie’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as he has received a letter from South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy.

Diane added: “Seema Kennedy had written to Alfie to say well done, which he was really pleased with.”

Charity manager Karen Entwistle said “The Baby Beat Appeal is enormously grateful to Alfie for all his hard work and efforts in supporting our cause. He has a beautiful voice and Alfie and his family have worked hard to sell 100 copies of the CD to raise funds. “To produce a CD like this at the tender age of nine is an achievement to be proud of in itself, but the fact he wanted to lend his support to our charity is even more remarkable.”