Penwortham bar requests later alcohol licence on Fridays - and longer opening hours every night

Councillors are to decide whether a bar in Penwortham can extend its opening hours at either end of the day.

Councillors are to decide whether a bar in Penwortham can extend its opening hours at either end of the day.

Lime Bar, on Liverpool Road in the town, began trading in 2017. It now wants permission to stay open for an extra fifteen minutes of ‘drinking-up time’, during which customers would be cleared from the premises.

The licence-holder has also requested permission to sell alcohol for another hour on Friday nights, up to 11.45pm - as is already the case on Saturdays.

If approved, the combined effect of the changes would see the venue open until 11.15pm between Sundays and Thursdays and 12.15am on Fridays and Saturdays.

And business at the bar could also start earlier - at 9.30am each day - although alcohol will not be served until the current opening time of 11.00am.

South Ribble Borough Council’s environmental health officer had originally agreed to support the extended hours only if a so-called sound-limiter were installed on the premises to prevent music being heard in neighbouring properties - but that condition has now been withdrawn.

The venue could also be allowed to keep open its doors facing the main road up until 7pm each day. Currently, they have to remain closed while the bar is trading.

Meanwhile, nine objections to the application have been raised by residents in the area.

Complaints range from noise and parking issues to an allegation of men urinating in the driveways of houses on nearby Queensway.

One local, who has lived in Penwortham for thirty years, says that what used to be “a lovely place to live” has changed since the Lime Bar opened.

But a report to be presented to councillors says eight visits to the premises in the past three months found “no adverse observations...relating to noise or disorder”.

“It is fair to say that the application [to change the licence conditions] has come about following an extraordinary amount of complaints, where technical breaches are often cited by the complainant as reasons why the licence-holder should face formal action or even have their licence removed,” the report notes.

Members of the licensing panel will hear the application on Tuesday 28th August at 10am at the Civic Centre in Leyland.