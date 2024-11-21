Pendle Dogs is looking to find adorable jumper wearing Lurcher puppy Elsa a home
Dog rescue Pendle Dogs are trying to find four to five month old Elsa a family.
She is described as a clever girl who is a bit cheeky aroud food.
A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said: “Elsa is a lovely girl, very cuddly and quite calm and sensible for a young dog, but she does have bouncy, playful times as well - she loves playing tuggy and zoomies.
“Typical of the lurcher type she is a bit cheeky around food and as soon as she is tall enough she will very likely be a side surfer.
“She’s a clever girl who is learning fast though and does listen to you. She loves company and wouldn’t enjoy a home where she is left at home all day every day.”
They added: “She is the sort of dog that will snooze under your desk or enjoy going out and about in your car or van though.”
When adopting one of the puppies the adoption fee is £250. There is no trial period for a puppy, they do need to do some sort of socialising/ training and they go out on a contract to neuter at the right age.
Elsa can be placed with children of all ages and loves the company of other dogs.
To offer her a forever home please fully read all the information on the website prior to filling in the application form HERE.
