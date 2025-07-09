A pedestrian in his 70s was hit by a car near the Home Bargains store in Chorley this afternoon.

Water Street was closed inbound towards Chorley while emergency services attended the scene.

Police confirmed the collision involved a car and a man in his 70s, with the incident reported at around 1.30pm.

A road near the Home Bargains store in Chorley was closed following a collision | Google

Officers said the road is likely to remain closed for some time and urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when possible.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0691 of July 9.

