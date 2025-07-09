Pedestrian in his 70s hit by car in Chorley as collision closes road near Home Bargains
Water Street was closed inbound towards Chorley while emergency services attended the scene.
Police confirmed the collision involved a car and a man in his 70s, with the incident reported at around 1.30pm.
Officers said the road is likely to remain closed for some time and urged motorists to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when possible.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0691 of July 9.
More to follow...
