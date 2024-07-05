Pedestrian, 85, dies after being hit by car on New Market Street in Colne
A Honda HR-V struck a pedestrian on the junction of New Market Street and Hartley Street at around 11.10am on Thursday.
The pedestrian, an 85-year-old man, died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.
His family were informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver remained at the scene. Officers said no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are now appealing for your help and asking for anyone with CCTV or Dashcam footage of New Market Street and Hartley Street, between 11:05am and 11:15am, or anyone who may have witnessed this, to get in contact.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0415 of July 4.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
