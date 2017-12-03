Search

Paramotor pilot dies after crash

The pilot was taken by ambulance to hospital where he later died
The pilot was taken by ambulance to hospital where he later died
Share this article

A paramotor pilot has died after crashing into a field at Pilling this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, off Garstang Road, at about 1pm today (Sunday, December 3) and the pilot, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he died a short time later.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing but at this stage it is thought to be the result of a tragic accident.

The deceased’s next of kin have been traced.

It is not yet known where the pilot lived.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank all of those members of the public who tried to assist at the scene of the crash.”

Paramotors combine a standard paraglider wing and a harness mounted engine to produce a foot launched powered aircraft that can take-off from from a flat field.