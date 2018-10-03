Paramedics in full body suits and face masks in Fleetwood as one person in hospital

One person has been taken to hospital after paramedics wearing full body protective suits were called to a house in Fleetwood today.

Public Health England (PHE) has been made aware of the incident, on Addison Road, but the exact circumstances are unclear.

Addison Road. Picture by Colin Ainscough

Paramedics were called at around 9.25am and were seen wearing the white protective suits and face masks.

The North West Ambulance Service said it was unable to comment on the situation beyond confirming that one person had been taken to hospital.

When asked by The Gazette, a PHE spokesman said they were aware of the situation but it was too early to be able to comment further.

The agency has been at the forefront of the efforts to contain an outbreak of monkeypox, which has been confirmed in two Fylde coast patients in recent weeks.

However, PHE said it could not say whether this incident was being treated as linked to the previously diagnosed cases of the tropical disease.

On Monday, it was confirmed that a patient who attended the Mountview GP practice in Fleetwood last week had been diagnosed with monkeypox and taken to the North East for treatment.

Other patients who attended the practice, on Dock Street, on the same day were offered the smallpox vaccine as a result, although human to human transmission of the disease is thought to be limited.