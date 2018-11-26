Pakawaste colleagues walk the lights for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Two work friends from a Grimsargh firm swapped the office for the bright lights of Blackpool for Rosemere Cancer Foundation's seventh annual Walk the Lights event.

Office colleagues Carol Cheers and Vicky Walmsley, who work for waste handling equipment and systems supplier Pakawaste, raised £1,127 for the Preston based cancer charity.

The friends walked in memory of Carol’s mum Ann Cheers, who passed away in July after being diagnosed with cancer in October last year.

Carol, who works in HR and lives in Longridge, and Vicky, who is in the finance office and lives in Preston, were sponsored by Pakawaste CEO David Hamer and workmates as well as family and friends.

The pair joined more than 400 other supporters from across the county for the five-mile fundraiser along the prom through Blackpool Illuminations, which raised a total of £11,067.57.

For further information visit www.rosemere.org.uk