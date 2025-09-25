A paedophile who sexually propositioned a 13-year-old boy in a Lancashire supermarket toilet has been jailed – and now faces deportation after serving his sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Kantor, 47, approached the boy and made sexualised comments in the toilets at the Asda store in Colne shortly after 2pm on August 8.

The victim immediately reported the incident to security staff and pointed Kantor out as he left the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kantor sexually propositioned a 13-year-old boy in a Lancashire supermarket toilet | Lancashire Police

Thanks to the descriptions provided by the boy and the guard, police were able to track the suspect on CCTV as he moved between shops, leading to his identification.

Kantor, of no fixed address, was arrested at his home in Nelson on August 18.

During a search, officers recovered the clothing he wore during the offence, along with a manbag and notebook seen on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later charged with causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Kantor admitted the offence at Burnley Crown Court on September 16 and returned to the same court today (September 25) where he was jailed for three years.

The Slovakian national was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Border Agency will be notified of the conviction and Kantor will be eligible for deportation once he completes his custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Charla Devereux, from Burnley CID, praised the victim’s quick actions.

He said: “First and foremost I want to praise the victim in this case who showed incredible bravery and clear thinking in reporting Kantor to the security guard soon after the incident had happened. This allowed work to start straight away to identify Kantor and bring him to justice.

“Kantor is a dangerous individual who brazenly targeted a child while he was isolated in the toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome the conviction, and the fact Kantor will continue to be monitored after he is released from prison.”

Detective Sergeant Josh Boswell added: “A dangerous man has been taken off the streets of East Lancashire and that is in no small part to the quick actions of the victim and Asda security staff, followed by the tenacity of Burnley CID Team 1 and supported by the community of Pendle.

“Abhorrent behaviour, such as that displayed by Kantor, will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.