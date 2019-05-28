The people we’d love to be PM

After seemingly endless political battling, while the calls for her to resign reached fever pitch, Theresa May has announced she will stand down as Conservative leader on June 7.

It’s easy in uncertain times to feel disillusioned with the people in power. But instead, with everything up in the air, what better time to step back and reflect on who we would ideally like to run the country?

Sure, some of the people on our dream list are not British citizens and they might not be obvious choices - but we still feel they would be able to smoothly lead us through Brexit. These are the (admittedly unlikely) people we’d really like to take charge...

Beyonce

Few people have a global platform quite like Beyonce, and she has successfully used it to promote gender and racial equality. And let’s face it - Parliament isn’t the most fashionable of places, so Beyonce would bring some much-needed glamour to political proceedings.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is a no-brainer - who wouldn’t want her to run the country? She’s smart, having gone to both Princeton University and Harvard Law School, and she has the necessary political experience from her eight years in the White House.

Not only is she qualified, she would be the first black woman to take on the job of UK Prime Minister, which would be a huge step for diversity in the country.

Raheem Sterling

If you really want to inspire the nation’s youth, what better way than a principled young man who also happens to be good at football? Yes, Raheem Sterling might only be 24 - extremely young in political terms, but it’s not unheard of. In fact, the youngest Prime Minister took office when he was 24 (although that was in 1783).

Tess Holliday

The body positivity movement has taken over Instagram, so it’s high time it reached Government. With Tess Holliday’s #effyourbeautystandards campaign and consistent work to promote body positivity, she’s well-placed to bring her message to Parliament. She would be a hugely positive role model to lead the country.

- Today’s column comes courtesy of Prudence Wade.