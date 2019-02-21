Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Accidental Death of An Anarchist, Chorley Little Theatre, Monday, February 25 to Saturday, March 2

CADOS are back with their first play of the 2019 season. Considered a classic of 20th century theatre, this sharp and hilarious satirical play about state corruption opens with a quick-witted fraudster being interviewed on the third floor of the police headquarters. Learning there may be plans for his “accidental” death, ‘The Maniac’ assumes a number of guises to avoid and outwit his captors. A fast-paced comedy in which everyone is caught on the hop and nothing is quite as it seems. Book at www.chorleylittletheatre.com. Tickets start at £8.

Ladies Fashion Show and Pop-up Shop, The Space Centre, Pedders Lane, Ashton, Tuesday, February 26

Shop your favourite high street brands safe in the knowledge you’re raising money for a worthwhile charity. With savings at 50% off or more, you’re sure to find a bargain. Plus there will be a raffle with fabulous prizes to be won. Tickets are £5 including tea/coffee, call 01772 769391 for more details.

Illuminated Letter Calligraphy Workshop, Barton Grange, Brock, Wednesday, February 27

This Contemporary illuminated Letter Workshop is aimed at beginners who would like to learn how to gild on paper. In the morning there will be demonstrations and training and in the afternoon you can put your new skills to the test.

The cost of the workshop is £70 with tea/coffee and all equipment provided. Places are limited so book early by calling 01995 642980. See www.bartongrange.co.uk for more details.

Rhod Gilbert, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Thursday, February 28

It’s been a while, but the multi-award-winning Welsh comedian is back with a brand new live show. ‘The Book of John’ sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. Suitable for over 16s, tickets are £29 via www.kinggeorgeshall.com.

Cheese & Wine Matching. Holiday Inn, Preston, Friday, March 1

Love cheese? Love wine? Why not join the Lancashire Wine School for their cheese and wine matching evening and learn more about the best pairings to enjoy at home. There will be six different combinations to sample. The evening costs £30 and you can book at www.thelancashirewineschool.com.