Strong chance of Labour win

It never rains but it comes down in bucket-loads for the Prime Minister.

Every time she listens to a news bulletin, she must assume things could hardly get worse for her than they already have.

Well, that has happened.

It was the news that Labour now lie five points ahead of the Conservatives in the opinion polls.

When a few years ago, the arch left-winger Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party, the Tories were whooping with glee. But that joy was short lived. Ill-advisedly Theresa May called a general election, assuming that the Tories’ slender majority in the Commons would expand.

But the Conservatives lost their majority and the so-called “loser”, Jeremy Corbyn, achieved almost pop star status. In the ensuing months, that popularity has not faded, even though his performances in the House of Commons have not been great. The Tories’ general election campaign was so pathetic as to be laughable. And Corbyn is now seen as a serious contender for the keys of Number 10. The Tories should be alarmed.

So those reckless Conservative MPs who, despite all this, are still clamouring for an early general election, would be well-advised to heed the unequivocal one-word advice of the former Tory Prime Minister, Sir John Major. It was, simply: “Don’t”.

- The prospect of a Conservative Party leadership election merely has to be whispered before we are presented with unofficial lists of runners and riders, as numerous as the Grand National field.

Two possible runners, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, have both in the past described the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement as reducing the UK to an EU vassal state. Suddenly, with the news that Theresa May may soon be leaving Downing Street, they have changed their tune. Both have suddenly decided that her Agreement would be better than nothing, and have chosen to support it. It is scarcely surprising that the British electorate is becoming a trifle cynical. I have spoken to many people who say they will never vote in a Parliamentary election again. What an indictment.