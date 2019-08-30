Readers letters: 'Supermarkets should be leading the way when it comes to plastic packaging'

Supermarkets have the influence to spearhead the way forward to a greener way of shopping.



My granddaughter is 11 and is the future generation of shoppers.

She is already aware and knowledgeable on green issues. She actively prompts myself and her mum on greener ways.

If supermarkets are forward-thinking and start making bigger adjustments, they can safeguard their own futures, financially and environmentally!

I would like to see true integrity and not weak gestures.

Most of us may not even realise an everyday commodity like tea bags contain plastic to seal the bags, but some tea companies use a folding process, rather than use plastic seals.

Supermarkets could make it known which tea bags are plastic-free and phase the other ones out.

Plastic strapping and plastic around double-packed items, such as two packets of digestive biscuits, can be changed quite easily if the buyers tell the suppliers what the public want.

More loose, fresh produce counters, with staff who can wrap items in plastic-free packaging and put the service back into serving customers, would be a good way forward instead of leading supermarkets replacing these counters with pre-packed produce.

And obviously all vegetables and fruits should be loose.

By the way, as a member of Joe Public, I hear what other customers are saying on the shop floor, so this isn’t just me having a rant!

For the environment’s and everyone’s sake, I sincerely hope positive changes are about to take place.

J Ferguson

via email