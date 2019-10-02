Raise a glass to the Germans

The people I trust the least are those who claim to have never bunked off a day from college, uni and, especially, work, due to the effects of a heavy night before.

Duvet days following a monster session down the Nag’s Head are a rite of passage for anybody with a pulse. I don’t care who you are, if you like a tipple it is inconceivable that you won’t have swung the lead at least once due to being worse for wear.

Although I now largely avoid anything stronger than Lucozade on a school night, I have form, albeit 20-odd years ago, for pulling a sickie after indulging in one too many.

There are days in everybody’s life when a dose of Phil and Holly, followed by Loose Women, is far more preferable to the prospect of not puking over the keyboard. Of course, ringing in sick when the culprit is Jägermeister is not something that will earn you Brownie points with the boss. But now that could all change after a ruling in a German court that has seen a hangover being officially recognised as an illness.

The fact this landmark verdict was made in the home of great beer and even better nights out is surely no coincidence given the average German’s love of a stein or six.

Judges ruled manufacturers of a hangover ‘cure’ had breached strict guidelines which prevent German firms from claiming their food or drink products can double up as remedy for illness.

The court ruled hangovers are a bona fide illness on a par with ‘flu or tonsillitis, thus giving a boost to millions of Brits who, given the events of the past three years, really could do with a decent drink.

Whether or not the ruling will influence lawmakers outside of Germany’s borders remains to be seen but while this could prove a boost to the beleaguered pub industry, it could also turn out to be a malingerer’s charter.

Many of our surgeries are already at breaking point and the last thing they could do with is a surge of real ale lovers, all demanding to receive medical treatment for their delicate condition. The debate over whether or not the self-inflicted nature of hangovers should ever warrant the sympathies of others will rage on for years to come.