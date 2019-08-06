Putting the BO into Boris

There is probably, in your mind, a sliding scale of fitness to serve the nation.

At the very top of the slide you would, at the very least, expect them to be honest. At the bottom end, well, a decent haircut wouldn’t go amiss.

That Boris Johnson fails on both is a bit of a worry.

Along that sliding scale, Boris Johnson manages to fail to live up to expectations on almost every level.

I see him sliding along that suitability zip line waving Union Jack flags and knocking our expectations into a cocked hat.

How, in this modern, supposedly enlightened age, did he manage to get the top job? And what do I tell my kids?

He must be the least aspirational leader we could have. Even as an MP, Boris was a failure. It’s as if we have, as a society, given up on choosing the right candidates for jobs and instead look for failings.

We’re a nation that loves the underdog. Now we’re actively seeking them – the least appropriate the better.

There was a time when we went looking for the perfect leaders only to be let down at a later date. Tony Blair being the perfect example. Charming, good looking, charismatic, driven, caring, a man of the people with a penchant for war.

It was that last bit that we didn’t spot.

With Boris Johnson, those with the power, have gone for someone who is clumsy, error strewn, selfish, privileged, inappropriate and faithless individual with a talent for bringing a nation together to become a force for good in the world. Only in this case, that last bit hasn’t been spotted yet, primarily because it’ll never happen.

He’s been chosen for the role without showing any attributes to suggest he can bring the nation together to become a force for good in the world. Instead, he’s been picked because he’s kinda likeable. Over time he has shown numerous human failings and blustered through with a neat line in humorous deflection tactics and the support of a faceless Tory membership holding their noses as they put a cross in Boris’s box. Does the decision stink to high heaven? You bet your life it does. They are the ones who put the B. O. in Boris – time to get the clothes pegs out.