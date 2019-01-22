May has been a steadfast PM

Those rogue elements in the House of Commons who appear to be doing their utmost to prevent Brexit from ever happening will, if successful, be guilty of one of the greatest parliamentary betrayals of all time.

They seem to be oblivious of the fact it was Parliament which ordained the referendum, and it was Parliament which vowed to honour the outcome of that referendum - a significant majority for those who want the UK to leave the EU.

It is to the eternal credit of Theresa May, who supported the Remain campaign and yet has throughout kept the faith of Parliament with the Brexiteers. Even though she has been assailed on all sides by those who take a different view, as well as suffering a crop of ministerial resignations, she has stuck steadfastly to Westminster’s solemn undertaking.

It is quite possible that this sorry affair could cost her the Premiership. The front-page splash headline in the Sunday Times said ominously: “May In Meltdown”. If Brexit does force her out, she can leave in the knowledge that she has kept the promise that Parliament made.

Meanwhile, the huge defeat of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal solved nothing. The future progress of Brexit events looks like becoming even more tortuous.

And why all this should have encouraged Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg to hold a presumably celebratory champagne party simply baffles me.

- Nigel Farage may be re-entering front-line politics. The former Ukip leader is being sounded out about the possible formation of a new Brexit Party as the process of achieving Brexit is confronted by more obstacles as each day passes.

Farage finally quit Ukip because he was frustrated about the increasingly right-wing position the party was adopting. However, single-issue parties, like single-issue MPs, simply do not thrive in the present political climate.

Remember the SDP with its famous Gang of Four in the early-1980s? That party was launched with massive razzmatazz - but within a few months it was dead as a dodo. If I was a gambling man, I wouldn’t touch the proposed new party with a barge-pole. So, be warned.