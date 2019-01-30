It’s a piece of cake for scientists

We are still enduring the time of year when every other person is doggedly attempting to stick to some sort of diet.

If we are not starving ourselves, the chances are somebody at home or in work is boring us witless with endless tales of their daily calorie intake and how a kale and spinach smoothie is not that dissimilar to cheesecake.

We don’t have to wait long before the optimism and purpose of the now not-so-new year dies off completely and the near pristine running shoes are consigned to the cupboard under the stairs for another 11 months. Biscuits which resemble scented polystyrene will soon be replaced with hot cross buns and, for many, the battle against the bulge will downgrade to an occasional skirmish, brought on by the prospect of having to squeeze into a swimming costume in the summer.

Yes, there are millions of people who don’t share my flippant attitude to a good diet and exercise. Good luck to them I say but there are those who sneer at tubsters like me, and believe that we should get off of our wobbly backsides and take responsibility for our expanding waistlines.

Words like lazy and bone idle are thrown around at people who struggle with their weight but, as the famous verse doesn’t go, sticks and stones will break my bones but sausages won’t hurt me.

Besides, folk, who, like me, have to lie on the bed to put their jeans on, now have science on their side as there is new evidence that there really is such a thing as a ‘skinny gene’. This revelation has been seen as vindication for generations of armchair experts, who have argued for years that the weight they gain isn’t their fault.

The study has involved researchers closely looking at thousands of people and their lifestyles and the conclusion is that many skinny people stay thin due to their genetic makeup.

The conclusion is clear: the majority of us have far less control over our weight than we would like to believe and we shouldn’t rush to make a judgement as to why somebody might have a rear end that can be seen from Space. It is, quite literally, in our genes.