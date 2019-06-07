'Ignoring no-turn sign on Preston road is dangerous'

Re: the article, ‘Our estate (Romford Road, Preston) has become rat run’ (LP May 31).

For years, vehicles have used this road as a rat run through the estate, going towards Ribbleton or the M6 .

We agree with Gerry Downs (pictured) as, for years, we tried to get improvements there.

Money was set aside when the last development was carried out by Deepdale Retail Park for highways improvements for Blackpool Road.

This included improved traffic/pedestrian lights at the Sir Tom Finney junction, no right turn at Lowthorpe Road and a puffin pedestrian crossing outside St Gregory’s School after Lancashire County Council (LCC) turned down the retail park’s offer to fund a school crossing patrol.

There was also a four-way pedestrian crossing at St Gregory’s Road junction and a no right turn out of Romford Road, which the police/LCC at the time were not supportive of, as stated by Preston City Council planning department. All these measures have seen an improvement around here except for the number of drivers ignoring the no right turn sign at Romford Road, and who are still using the estate as a rat run.

Something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

(We helped to get these improvements for safety reasons).

Terry and Joyce Cartwright

Ex-Deepdale Ward councillors