'I won’t be spending money in Preston city centre again'

To the poor business owners of Preston, I have to say they will never see another penny of my hard-earned cash, thanks to the council.

I drove into Preston on Sunday to drop my brother off at the train station and came a cropper of the bus lane restrictions on Fishergate, after joining it from Chapel Street.

I saw no signs as my focus, approaching Fishergate, was on parked cars to my left and traffic coming towards me.

I noticed no traffic signs on Fishergate as I was watching out for meandering pedestrians.

I only noticed my mistake as I entered the bus lane itself (there were plenty of signs there alright).

When contacting Preston City Council on its Facebook page, the response was basically, “TOUGH. Nowt to do with us. Speak to Lancashire Highways authority!”

I know I would not successfully appeal the fine.

I have been reading Lancashire Post feedback.

So the council needs to spend my money wisely because Preston will never see my money again. EVER!

Paul Hardyman

via email