How to get ahead ... get a list!

-
-
0
Have your say

It hasn’t taken me long to stamp my personality on my new flat ... it’s cold, grey and empty.

Not my words, but those of my psychiatrist. Only joking. Though I suspect I may be needing the services of a qualified brain doctor as I negotiate the complexities of moving into a new home.

So much needs to be organised that I’m now obsessed with compiling lists. What started out as a quick ‘to do’ note to myself has grown into a colour-coded ream of imperatives constantly being updated, reviewed and rewritten.

With each completed task, a thin black line is drawn through the words. It has to be a thin line, because I am too eager to scratch off tasks. I need to see what it is I’ve scratched off, mainly because it’s not quite completed.

For example, ‘Sort phone line’ will be scratched off as done, after I’ve arranged for a phone line to be installed, but not before it’s installed. So I have to add ‘Sort out phone line installation’.

The more I do, the longer the list becomes. It’s taking over my life. I’ve even taken to adding things I’ve done to the list, just for the satisfaction of crossing them off!

Like I say, the services of a psychiatrist may be required.

As space on the list gets eaten up by the tasks, so list-based concerns start to appear on the list.

I’ve considered moving my list of things to do from paper and onto an electronic device.

To do that, I am on the verge of compiling a list of things to do to make my list more efficient. A kind of list list!

Apart from that, the move is going well. And that’s all down to two things. My impressive organisational skills and embarrassing lack of possessions. What I have collected probably says more about me than I’d care to admit.

I have a collection of vinyl records, but no record player; a pile of books I’ve already read and an electric guitar I can’t play. The books are probably an unconscious attempt to colour visitors’ opinion of me. They say you can tell a lot about a person by the books on their shelves. In my case, I have cookery books, zombie horrors, sci-fi, music, autobiographies and encyclopedias. If you think that makes me hard to call, you’re wrong. While you can usually tell what a person is like by the books on their shelves, in my case, the books are used as shelves. I have no furniture.

Note to self: Add psychiatrist to that to do’ list.