Here is how Science of Skin has helped the TV model and blogger behind a global #freethepimple campaign get clear skin

The TV model and blogger behind a global #freethepimple campaign to encourage body positivity among people battling acne has spoken of her joy after finding a way to clear her facial scarring left by the painful condition, thanks to a Lancashire company.

Louisa Northcote says the new vegan Rescue No.One cream made with an active extract of green tea and other natural ingredients has dramatically cleared up the scars caused by her acne. The cream is made by skin biology experts Science Of Skin, run by CEO Emma Blackman, of Lancashire.

Louisa Northcote uses Science of Skin to help clear up her facial scarring cause by acne. Picture: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

The 22-year-old fashion graduate and former Britain’s Next Top Model finalist who lives in London Fields, hit the headlines last year after she launched the #freethepimple campaign on social media, following years of trauma caused by acne.

Louisa has battled acne since the age of 13 and says it has seriously affected her mental health and body image. It left her with such low self-esteem at times that she didn’t want to leave the house to shop for food, or even leave her bedroom to spend time with her parents, without wearing heavy make-up.

She launched the viral #freethepimple campaign on Instagram where she has over 15,000 followers, in a bid to promote body positivity among people batting acne, and empower people to embrace the skin they are in by sharing photos of their journeys.

Now Louisa says her skin health has been turned around after using Science of Skin’s Rescue No. One cream.

Louisa before using Rescue No.One. Photo by Mandy Jones

In a video blog chronicling four weeks trialling the cream for Science of Skin, she said: “I could cry with how happy I am with my skin. I never thought this day would happen.”

With the camera zooming in close up on her face she said: “Look at that, I have clear skin. I never thought this day would happen.

“How insanely ridiculous is that. It’s super duper crazy and it’s all thanks to this miracle cream. No joke.”

Emma Blackman, CEO of Science of Skin, said: “Rescue No.One is our latest breakthrough product, which is clinically proven to visibly reduce scarring. Louisa’s story particularly struck a chord with us as we know how psychologically damaging scarring can be. She is an inspiration and we are delighted the cream is working for her.”

Louisa after using Rescue No.One. Photo by Mandy Jones

Rescue No.One is made with an active extract of green tea and other natural all vegan ingredients. It is clinically proven to work at a cellular level to reduce the redness and thickness of scars by 20 per cent, increasing hydration and skin elasticity to aid recovery. It was developed by Science of Skin’s founders, leading UK cosmetic surgeon Douglas McGeorge MBE of Chester and internationally acclaimed skin biologist Dr Ardeshir Bayat, a skin biologist at the University of Manchester. It is manufactured at specialist beauty manufacturers Surefil in St Helens.

Rescue No.One is £18.99 per 30ml. Visit www.ScienceofSkin.com.

Copy and video supplied by Science of Skin