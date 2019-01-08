Government in pathetic mess

Will Theresa May go down in British political history as ‘The Great Survivor’, or will she be mortally wounded, in a political sense, in what has been called the “car crash” of a no-deal Brexit?

The Prime Minister’s situation could hardly look more bleak. Hopes that the Christmas break might change a few minds to support her much mauled Brexit plan were rudely dashed. It did not happen.

In fact, opinions seemed to harden. Never before in living memory, has the Conservative Party been in such a pugnacious and rebellious mood towards its leader. The crucial vote will now take place in the Commons on or around January 14.

But you are left with the inevitable conclusion that, despite some brave words from the Prime Minister, no one, including her most loyal supporters, seems to think it will succeed. Another five days of debate in the Commons is unlikely to change any minds, unless the Government come up with a virtual reversal of the deal. But that won’t happen.

What makes a bad situation worse is the fact the Government itself seems to have resigned itself for defeat. They are already publicly working on what they should do in the event of a no-deal outcome. Rarely has a Government been in such a pathetic mess. So what happens next if MPs, as expected, reject the May proposal? Labour will instantly call for the Prime Minister’s resignation, but will probably fall short of demanding a general election.

But whatever happens in the Commons vote, it will take months - if not years - to repair the horrendous damage the Conservatives have inflicted on themselves. The Prime Minister has acted bravely and unswervingly throughout these tempestuous proceedings. It is difficult to see what else she could do.

