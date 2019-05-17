'Farewell to voluntary work - at the age of 96'

Have your say

With grief, I have accepted my hospital voluntary duties came to an end on Christmas week.

A “physical let-down” was the reason for leaving duty.

I would very much like to offer my thanks to two young Royal Preston Hospital staff for their care and help.

Dan from Pharmacy went to the extreme, arranging my transport home. The young lady carried a chair to catch me before falling!

Wonderful pair.

So ends my 60 years of hospital voluntary duties. Forty eight of those were spent in Sharoe Green Hospital and Royal Preston. (Civic Hostel days gone!)

Needless to mention, I miss the patients, nurses and the volunteers.

I have to accept I’m 96 years young (gained a year since Christmas, horror!) The end is now.

Mrs J E Hardcastle

Fulwood