Don’t be left short changed

We have entered the week many thought we would never see, the one in which the UK officially leaves the European Union.

While nobody can claim to be able to accurately predict the economic impact of our departure from the orbit of Brussels and Strasbourg expect years more bickering between Leavers and Remainers.

Having always been a gobby remainer, January 31 was never going to be a day I was going to relish, but now it is here, I have approached it like I would any other Friday - with a huge sense of relief that another week is over.

There is nothing much that I or anybody else who wanted to stay part of the EU can do about it now, except, perhaps, retain our sense of perspective - Britain still is a fantastic place to live and bring up a family and I suspect it will be for many years to come. It is this fact that makes me determined not to be consumed by bitter resentment and pettiness.

There are plenty of people losing their minds about the 10m commemorative Brexit Day 50ps the Royal Mint has been commissioned to produce but the fuss has washed over me. Some belligerent types say they will refuse the 50ps should they be offered them as change - like this small-minded, petulant act will do anything other than reinforce the perception that some on my side of the argument are a tad childish. Not sure about you, but I don’t tend to examine my change that closely after I have paid for a sausage roll and I cannot imagine any serious grown-ups having the time to check theirs either.

And if somebody wants to have a knees-up to celebrate the dawning of the post-EU era in the UK, then where is the harm in it, especially if I am not forced to wear a plastic Union Flag hat and dance to Knees Up Mother Brown?

Of course, Brexit isn’t ‘done’ yet and it remains to be seen whether we get the trade deals we have been promised and there is bound to be plenty of drama before a line has been drawn under it. It has taken me 43 years but I have finally realised there’s no point shouting about things you can’t control.