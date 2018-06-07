David Icke: Why I believe 9/11 was an inside job

Have your say

David Icke - in an exclusive interview with the Lancashire Post - continues his chat with Henry Widdas about life, the universe and everything.

In this third part in a series of audio features, Icke discusses why he thinks 9/11 was an inside job that gave the Unites States an excuse to bring about regime change across the world.

The official story of 9/11 is rarely questioned in the mainstream media

For part two of the interview in which Icke talks about an overall web controlling humanity: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/politics/david-icke-reveals-how-the-few-control-the-many-1-9185611

For part one in which Icke discusses his career and the mainstream media: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/david-icke-tells-it-like-it-is-and-all-is-not-what-it-seems-1-9176522

For Henry Widdas's review of David Icke's UK Tour date in Southport: https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/being-red-pilled-by-david-icke-has-never-been-so-entertaining-and-terrifying-1-9120860

Let us know what you think in the comments below.