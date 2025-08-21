Who's The Daddy: Thirty years on, still waiting for my degree to prove its worth

Here’s a sobering thought that woke me with a start at 3am earlier this week that’ll make your blood curdle.

This Saturday I’m off to my college reunion. The last one three years ago was such a roaring success that the organisers decided to hold another one - and if it’s half as good as last time we’re all in for the best night of the year.

That wasn’t the thought. This is. Yours truly graduated in 1991 with a solid Desmond. When the next crop of students starting their degree courses next month hold a reunion when they’re our age, they’ll be rocking up to the do some time in the early 2060s.

Couldn’t get back to sleep for a while after that little brain fart. If it wasn’t for the fact that the men in our family are spectacularly short-lived, I’d be well into my 90s and either be dribbling my last in an underfunded and understaffed care home, or had my consciousness downloaded into the new synthetic body of a 22-year-old rugby union international - depending on how well the stock market performs over the next couple of decades.

Although I had the time of my life doing a degree, and met friends for life there (and inadvertently The Boss, although we got together four years after graduation) I wasn’t taught a single damn thing that has been of the slightest use to me since.

In point of fact, I spent the first two years in journalism unlearning everything I’d studied in English lit for three years. Long, flowery purple prose would be met with the sub-editors’ heartfelt lament of “Who wrote this f****** ****e?” bellowed across a busy newsroom, right on deadline.

I learnt more about writing from those guys, and a long lunch and a couple of one-to-one copy clinics with my first editor (absolutely terrifying but illuminating) than I ever did in God knows how many years of education.

For example, intros. The KISS method - keep it simple, stupid. Imagine you’re passing on some gossip to a neighbour over the back fence. Start your story with “Hey! Guess what?” and then write it how you say it. Ten words, 15 tops. Got a third of the alphabet after my name but they never taught me that in school.

The surprise 21st century voice of reason (especially to himself) Jimmy Carr says that back in his day university was hard to get into but it was free. These days the bar is set way, way lower but thousands of kids graduate every year with a degree that’s as much use as an ashtray on a motorcycle and with SIXTY F****** GRAND of student debt.

It’s an outrage. At best it’s entrapment, at worst, modern slavery.

Daughter #1 graduated from a Russell Group university three years ago with a First in law. She says nothing she learned there (in her 10 hours a week contact time, worth every penny of the £9,250 annual tuition fee) has been of any use in her high-flying corporate job.

In fact, a partner at the first big law firm she worked for told her on day two that no one cares where you got your degree from. All they were bothered about was what you could bring to the firm. Although he didn’t put it as politely as that.

It did, I suppose, get her foot in the door. Very expensive foot, very expensive door.

