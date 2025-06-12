Who's The Daddy: My best workmate is slowing down and I’m not ready

It’s an inescapable fact of life that none of us are getting any younger, but the day that you notice the dog you’ve had since he was a tiny puppy shows the first sign of slowing down comes as a kick in the crotch.

From the moment we brought our sighthound Walter home for the first time in October 2015, he was more or less feral for the next two years. No crackpot stunt was beyond his capabilities or imagination.

You name it, he either curled off a poo on it the second your back was turned, or destroyed it in a wanton display of mindless vandalism.

Walter’s only ever had two settings, both of which can best be described as flat out - 40mph and asleep - on one of the three beds and two sofas he has permanent access to.

My dog is the best workmate I've ever had. Photo: Adobe

However, for the first time last Sunday we noticed that the boy Walter isn’t quite as young as he used to be.

It was on a five-mile walk from one side of Ambleside to Rydal Water and back with me, The Boss, Daughter #1 and The Boyfriend - in one of the most insanely beautiful places on Earth - and a Sunday afternoon yomp we’d done dozens of time before.

Only this time, right after he’d wolfed down his second plate of sausages that day - the first at a hotel breakfast and the second for lunch at a cafe we recently had to leave immediately after Walter spotted a fellow diner’s pet owl perched on his shoulder (think of the reaction of the Infected in 28 Days/Weeks/Years Later and you’re at around 50 per cent of his apocalyptic rage) - it looked like it was a slight effort to toddle back to the car parked around a mile away.

Maybe it was due to the fact he hates the car, with its massive comfy boot which holds his massive comfy bed, because all his life he’s been led to believe (by me) that he’s people and should be sat in the front passenger seat with his paw out of the window, selecting the tunes on the stereo.

But after dragging his heels, after bumping fists with four sighthounds he met all at once outside a shop, he was lifted into the boot like a Just Stop Oil protester (very floppy then stiff as a board) and slept as deeply as a toddler an hour past his nap time all the way home. Then he stretched out on the sofa with his legs in the air (a position in the sighthound community known as “roaching”) until bedtime, when he had to be coaxed out to the garden for a wee and then crawled back under his blankets until his regular getting up time of 9.30 the following morning.

Because I’ve been working from home for five years since Covid, Walter spends his days sprawled out, following the sunshine around on a double bed next to my desk as I tappity-tap-tap away at the old journalism all day. Hands down, the best workmate I’ve ever had in 33 years in the business.

He’s here right now, growling at the window at anyone who walks past who he doesn’t like the look of - which as anyone who’s ever spent any time in newsrooms will tell you, is pretty much like every sub-editor you’ve ever met.

