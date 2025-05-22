Who's The Daddy: Look after your body in your 20s and it will look after you in later life

Imagine being so young, fit and healthy that you could run a half marathon in a little over two hours without doing any structured training for it.

Me and The Boss spotted Daughter #1 bounding her way to the finish line like a gazelle. With only 200 metres of a 21km race to go, she looked so fresh she could’ve been running for a bus at the end of the street.

All this on a stinking hot Sunday morning, with the sun beating down mercilessly. Glorious conditions for watching family and friends, a big, sweaty mess for each and every magnificent participant in the Great Manchester Run.

We met up with Daughter #1 and her boyfriend, who ran it too, and his mum and dad near the finish line and the pair of them didn’t look like they’d been bounding around Manchester for two hours.

Look after your body in your 20s and you'll reap the rewards later in life. Photo: Adobe

And this is the difference between being in your mid-20s prime, and clinging on to fitness by your fingernails with careful diet and regular exercise in your mid-50s.

Here goes. After a shower and a drink and a biscuit, they held a conversation with us over pizza for an hour and then went off into Manchester for a night out. Like nothing had happened. Daughter #1 sent us a picture of them both about to down their first freezing cold pint of Italian lager, looking like the last hour of a weekend at a luxury spa.

Yours truly would need to be attached to a drip for a few hours that’s one part saline solution, two parts Red Bull. Plus the services of a Tour de France massage team for the next 48 hours. And maybe a heart surgeon. And a vicar.

One morning in stretchy class a couple of weeks ago, in the immediate aftermath of holding a stress position that was part kneeling, part contortion, the folded skin on my good knee was like the back of an old lady’s hand when she pinches it - any elasticity just a faded memory. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the difference between thinking you’re fit at 55, and knowing damn well you are at 25.

Daughter #1 has a pretty good diet, goes to the gym a few days a week and lifts weights. If you look after your body in your 20s, it will look after you in later life. You’ll only need the occasional tune-up, while your friends will be going in for full engine rebuilds.

Back in the 90s, when the storyline for The Prodigy’s Smack My Bitch Up video was pretty much a run of the mill Tuesday night, we thought we could outrun a terrible diet because we didn’t know any better. Just for the record, we were wrong. So very wrong.

Kids today (there, I’ve said it) who look after themselves treat food as medicine, knowing that you reap what you sow. And if sowing the seeds to glide around Manchester for 21km, and at the end of it look like you could turn on your heels and run back to the start is how you live your life, you’ll go far - 21km in two hours to be precise.

