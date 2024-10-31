Who's The Daddy: A time capsule from 1984, one of the greatest years in pop music

I’ve been seduced by an old flame. It happened, like these things seem to nowadays, after a chance meeting online. A few minutes in each other’s company and the old magic was still there as the decades just melted away.

The Thompson Twins’ 1984 album Into The Gap wasn’t the first LP I ever bought, that honour goes to charity shop staple Paul Young’s No Parlez, followed by Touch by the Eurythmics and the first Now That’s What I Call Music compilation.

I hadn’t even paid it a minute’s thought since the mid-80s, but it popped up on Spotify last week in the “New release from” section as there’s a 40-year anniversary Deluxe Edition out on November 22.

If you were born after the Premier League was formed in 1992 there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of the Thompson Twins, but for an all-too-brief period from 1983-1985 they were properly massive. Into The Gap was a No.1 album which sold more than 600,000 copies in the UK and five million worldwide, they played at Live Aid in Philadelphia and sold out tours all over the world.

Portrait of music group 'Thompson Twins', (L-R) Joe Leeway, Alannah Currie and Tom Bailey, June 25th 1985. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

For some reason the band, named after the detectives from The Adventures Of Tintin, slipped under the radar of the booming 80s nostalgia industry, although the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey is still a going concern and played extensive US and UK tours this year.

Anyway, this magnificent album transported yours truly back to the spring of 1984. It has, like a lot of British synth pop of the early to mid-80s, a wonderful purity and clarity about it. It sounds light, airy and precise. Recorded in Nassau in the Bahamas, you can almost smell the warm, sweet air.

If you asked AI to knock up an album cover that summed up the mid-80s it would look like Tom Bailey, Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway on the sleeve of Into The Gap. Of course, the album features hits such as Doctor! Doctor!, You Take Me Up, Sister Of Mercy and Hold Me Now, but it’s the album tracks which are like a hot tub time machine back to 1984.

Who Can Stop The Rain - first break-up song, aged 14 - The Gap, No Peace For The Wicked and the magnificent Day After Day, sound like a band at the peak of their powers, and produced by Alex Sadkin at the top of his game. Tragically, Sadkin was killed in a crash in Nassau three years after Into The Gap’s release.

Then on the super-duper expanded edition out in November there’s an absolute vault of buried treasure. You want chillout? The Thompson Twins were at it years before 90s ravers used it to calm the **** down after a heavy, drug-addled night of nosebleed techno, with a track called Leopard Ray.

Then there’s a dub instrumental version of Doctor! Doctor! called Nurse Shark which is so clear you can smell it, plus extended mixes of absolute 80s bangers from a band who by rights should enjoy the same warm, fuzzy glow of nostalgia as contemporaries Duran Duran, Wham! and Spandau Ballet.

Bailey collapsed with nervous exhaustion in early 1985, the next album Here’s To Future Days didn’t do quite as well, time ticked on and the trio became a duo the following year, and then a couple, and carried on until the early 90s, including a techno record that got to No.1 on the UK Dance Chart.

Anyway, Into The Gap is one of the forgotten masterpieces of the mid-1980s. It’s like a time capsule from 1984, one of the greatest years in pop music. Give it a whirl.

