Blaise Tapp: Parents need to act like grown-ups and set the standards

The decision by politicians Down Under to ban 16 year olds from using social media had arguably been one of the biggest stories of the past couple of weeks, due to its potential impact globally.

It’s estimated that more than five billion people - or roughly 60 per cent of the world’s population - use social media and many of these are young people, including children. As anyone who has downloaded such an app during the past 15 years or so will testify, they can be lots of fun, but like anything that’s potentially addictive, should be enjoyed only in moderation. That’s easier to put into practice if you are a forty-something, with a full-time job, a hectic family life and an established set of friends, but not as straightforward for a teenager whose only significant social interactions come via a small, flickering screen. For many youngsters, social media is their main form of communication, prompting concerns from experts about the impact of such platforms on the mental health of a generation. Although the banning of social media for schoolchildren has long been the subject of phone-in programmes everywhere, nobody seriously thought it would happen, until last month’s historic vote in Australia. Now, many countries, including our own, will be watching closely to see whether it can be implemented and will actually be effective. As a parent, the many dangers of social media are as real as the strangers in cars and on street corners that our parents warned us about in the 1980s. It’s a minefield to navigate, but one thing I’ve learned in recent years is that preventing a teenager from using social media would be as futile, not to mention damaging, as grounding them for years at a time. As irritating as it might be at times, teens use their smartphones to help them navigate the world and social media plays a significant role in this. But, many of these children still meet their friends, go to concerts and football matches like we used to thirty-odd years ago. What they need, rather than being subject to difficult to enforce rules and laws, is parental guidance, including ground rules about when and how often they can use their phones. Parents also need to act like grown-ups - I can’t very well pull up my teen for excessive phone use if I’ve been liking memes and posts on Bluesky all afternoon. Technology has changed the world and it’s up to the adults to set the standards for our young.