Blaise Tapp: Oh no! The dreaded mullet is making another comeback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Like many people of my vintage, I’m eternally grateful for the fact that I did my growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While everyone reckons their generation had the most fun, those of us who spent their Saturday nights 40 years ago watching The A-Team and Knight Rider before having their teens soundtracked by The Stone Roses, then house and garage music, we sleep soundly at night, knowing that no other age group has had it better.

Not only do we remember a time when we regularly fought our siblings for the long-since scrapped cheap toy buried halfway down the packet of cornflakes, most importantly we bungled our way through our formative years without having to live under the glare of social media. Unlike those aged 35 and under, our mistakes, not to mention occasionally ridiculous statements, weren't captured in a digital archive for all to see for evermore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That doesn’t mean to say that there isn’t evidence out there, which my eldest discovered to her delight the other day when she unearthed a long forgotten holiday snap from nearly 35 years ago of me sporting the most ridiculous mullet hairstyle. On seeing the picture for the first time as an adult, it’s fair to say that the reality was far worse than the distant memory I had. Think Pat Sharpe meets a young David Cameron and you’d only be half the way there.

The mullet was not a very flattering hairstyle. Photo: Adobe

It’s the everlasting shame that I spent months of my life sporting such an abomination, which drives me on to warn today’s youngsters that such a Barnet will never be cool and will actually be a blemish on any street cred that they may have in the years after, especially now that all of their pals will be able to have a laugh at it whenever they feel like it. Believe it or not, the dreaded mullet is actually enjoying yet another comeback, this time with primary aged boys.

Hairdressers and barbers across the country have reported recent requests for mullets from lads as young as eight, which means that I will need to be hyper-vigilant to ensure that my nine-year-old doesn’t make the same fashion faux pas as his old man once did.

Apparently, one of the reasons for the horror hairstyle’s most recent resurgence is that some youngsters like the fact that it offends so many people. The giggling and guffaws from my loved one that followed the discovery of photographic evidence of my worst ever haircut should serve as a warning to others that teenaged attempts to stand out from the crowd rarely stand the test of time.