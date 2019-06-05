Colin proves it’s never too late

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery’s victory in Britain’s Got Talent provides hope for millions of us that it is never too late to fulfil one’s potential.

The 89-year-old won the public vote in ITV’s annual celebration of Simon Cowell’s teeth - which are now surely odds on to be officially recognised as the Eighth Wonder of the World - and stole the hearts of the nation.

Sure, there are more powerful, better trained singers out there, but the sight of a military veteran standing on stage with a chest full of medals, belting out ballads in memory of his beloved late wife, was too much for our collective sentimental hearts to bear.

After all, considering a dog had previously walked off with the top prize, Colin’s victory was entirely fitting in a week when we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the incredible sacrifices which were made during World War Two.

Although he was too young to serve in that campaign, the grandad represents a generation to whom public service and a unswerving commitment to their chosen path are second nature. In short, he had won over most of us before he sung a single note.

Much has been made of the £250,000 prize he will receive, but there cannot be a previous winner who will have been more proud than Colin will certainly be when he steps out on stage to perform in front of our Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

But it is the fact that he is so ordinary and a far cry from the dead-eyed, well-rehearsed professionals, who usually do so well on BGT, that gives us all hope.

We might not have the Korean War veteran’s long military service or his endearing back story, but his success serves as a reminder that it is not always the well polished usual suspects who triumph in life.

There are millions of Brits for whom even five minutes in the limelight will suffice, as light entertainment provides us with an escape from the mundane nature of everyday life.

The wonderful Colin Thackery, everybody’s favourite pensioner, gives most of us belief it might still happen for the rest of us.