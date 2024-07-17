Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A joint investigation is underway to establish how a house fire that killed a couple and seriously injured two children started.

Lancashire Police has joined forces with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to probe the circumstances of the early morning fire in Peter Street, Blackpool.

Officers arriving at the scene shortly after 2.35am today found a woman in her 20s dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was also later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Two children were also taken to hospital for treatment. One of them was in a “very poorly condition”, police said.

All four are believed to have been living at the property. Neighbours say it was a couple and their two children.

In a press conference this afternoon, Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, Lancashire Police’s West Divisional Commander, urged people to stay away from the area as fire investigators and forensics carried out their inquiries.

He stressed at this stage investigators were ‘open minded’ about the cause of the devastating fire.

A small number of nearby properties have also been evacuated and will not be able to return until after the investigation.

There is a cordon on Peter Street blocking access between Shelbourne Road and Victory Road.

Fire engines and CSI officers are on the scene.

White plastic sheets cover a blackened and blown out bay window and broken upstairs windows give a glimpse of the blackened devatsation lying beyond.

Ch Supt said: “I wanted to talk today about a tragic incident that happened behind me this morning.

“Our officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am following reports of a fire and people reported to be inside the property.

“There was a significant emergency response involving officers and our colleagues from Lancahsire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Tragically a woman in her 20s was found deceased at the scene. A man in his 20’s was later pronounced decesed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this devastating time.

“Two children have been taken to hospital for treatment. One of them is very poorly.

“Work is ongoing with our colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire. We are keeping an opened mind at this stage. No one has been arrested.

“I know this tragic news will be met with a great sadness in the local community. People will want instant answers. However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news and I’m sure you’ll all share in our thoughts being with them at this tremendously difficult time.

“With that in mind I would ask for patience and for people to avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their cctv, doorbell or dashcam in the Peter Street area in the early hours of this morning to call 101.”

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I woke up because I could hear screaming and a big bang but I didn’t know what was going on at first.

“A neighbour smashed a window to get one of the children out of the house. It’s awful.”

Pictures from the scene show the blaze gutted the property, leaving significant smoke damage and exposed brick inside.

Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam can call 101, quoting log 97 of July 17.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.