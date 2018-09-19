Online tributes paid to delivery driver who died following collision in Preston

Have your say

Hundreds of tributes have been paid online to a delivery driver who died following a collision close to a school in Preston.

The man from Preston who has not been named, was delivering goods to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School when he became trapped between his refrigerated vehicle and a gatepost at around 6:45am on Tuesday, September 18.

The accident is believed to have happened at a side entrance to the school, which has remained shut today.

Reader's have been paying tribute to the man on the Lancashire Post Facebook page.

RIP so so sad thoughts are with hìs family, just out doing his job.

Andy Pugh

Awful news my heart with the family at this sad time xx

Nichola Child

Poor man , thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time xx

Sue Doherty

Our thoughts and prayers are will the family..........

​Daniel Marconi

Thoughts and prayers are with all involved in the tragic incident.

Sarah Bellamy

That is absolutely awful.

Christopher Flux

He was such a lovely man, always had me laughing every week rip

Danielle Ogle

What a horrible accident may he RIP thoughts with all his family x x

Emma Lunney

Rip poor man sending thoughts & prayers to his family & friends at this sad time xx

​Julie Anne Mccabe

The matter is now being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.