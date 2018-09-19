Online tributes paid to delivery driver who died following collision in Preston

Hundreds of tributes have been paid online to a delivery driver who died following a collision close to a school in Preston.
The man from Preston who has not been named, was delivering goods to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School when he became trapped between his refrigerated vehicle and a gatepost at around 6:45am on Tuesday, September 18.
The accident is believed to have happened at a side entrance to the school, which has remained shut today.
Reader's have been paying tribute to the man on the Lancashire Post Facebook page.
The matter is now being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.