'Ongoing police incident' closes road in Blackburn

People have been urged to avoid a road in Blackburn due to a "police incident".

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:49 pm
Residents have been asked to avoid the Feilden Street area in Blackburn.

An "ongoing police incident" in the Feilden Street area was reported by police at around 2.30pm today.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

"We will advise when the incident has concluded," a spokesman added.

