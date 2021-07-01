'Ongoing police incident' closes road in Blackburn
People have been urged to avoid a road in Blackburn due to a "police incident".
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:49 pm
An "ongoing police incident" in the Feilden Street area was reported by police at around 2.30pm today.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area.
"We will advise when the incident has concluded," a spokesman added.
