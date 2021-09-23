One person rescued from vehicle by firefighters after crash in Lancashire

Two people required medical attention after emergency services rushed to a collision in Accrington.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:57 am

One fire engine from Hyndburn attended a two-vehicle collision in Portland Street at around 7.45pm yesterday (September 22).

Firefighters used one hose reel, dry powder, spreaders and cutting equipment to extricate one person from a vehicle

Two casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
Three swords handed into police after being found by member of public in Lancast...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

One fire engine from Hyndburn attended a two-vehicle collision in Portland Street, Accrington.