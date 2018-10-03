One hospitalised as paramedics in hazmat suits seen at Fleetwood house Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Paramedics wearing hazmat suits were seen going in and out of a house in Fleetwood today. An ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to Addison Road, Fleetwood, at around 9.25am. Addison Road. Picture by Colin Ainscough One person was taken to hospital. More to follow. 'Don’t complain at the police - complain at the politicians who cut their budgets!' - Reader reaction to Police no longer dealing with lost property