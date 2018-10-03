`

One hospitalised as paramedics in hazmat suits seen at Fleetwood house

Paramedics wearing hazmat suits were seen going in and out of a house in Fleetwood today.

An ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to Addison Road, Fleetwood, at around 9.25am.

Addison Road. Picture by Colin Ainscough

One person was taken to hospital.

More to follow.