These are the Lancashire April Fool's Day stories that didn't catch us out From the strange to the absolutely ridiculous, our email inbox has been overflowing with April Fool's Day stories from across the region over the last few days. Here are just a selection: 1. AFC Fylde player shortage AFC Fylde's early morning tweet announced that due to missing key players ahead of the FA Trophy final, manager Dave Challinor had to register for the final on May 19. 2. Nixon Williams launches 'Pet-ty Cash' The firm's launch of an accountancy package for the growing number of dogs earning their daily cruft' on social media, also comes complete with their own personal pooch accountant. They must think we are barking mad! 3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach 'Scream if you want to go faster' News that the theme park's newest ride Icon would be the world's first rollercoaster to powered directly by the volume of the riders' scream didn't fool us at all...honest. 4. National Express trial on-board luxury sleep suites National Express didn't catch us napping with this news that the operator would be trialling their new NXSleep suites furnished with a king size bed, soundproof walls and the latest in technology.